The 2022 edition of the Citi Business Festival on Citi FM/Citi TV has been scheduled to begin on June 1.

The entire month of June is dedicated to business on Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM.

It will give entrepreneurs, SMEs and individuals, the needed insights and knowledge to advance their businesses.

There will be expert forums, discussion platforms and interactive zoom sessions all month long covering critical business topics and strategies that will address the challenges that confront the business community with exciting themes each week in June.

Every weekday in June, the Citi Business Festival On air series will air on the Citi Breakfast Show on 97.3 Citi FM.

The Citi Business Festival 2022 is sponsored by ABSA Bank with MTN Momo and MTN Business support.