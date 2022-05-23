Ghana’s leading total beverage company, Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc, has commissioned a solar-powered water facility at Denugu in the Garu District of the Upper East region. The facility, which has the capacity to provide 25,000 litres of water per day, is part of the beverage company’s commitment to continuously invest in communities where it sources local raw materials.

At a ceremony to commission the facility, Helene Weesie, Managing Director of Guinness Ghana, noted that Guinness Ghana over the years has invested in these facilities because it believes sustainable access to clean drinking water and sanitation is the bedrock for building strong and thriving communities across its operational areas.

“Since 2020, we made a commitment to refocus our investments in communities where we source local raw materials for production especially, where we source sorghum. To this end, our Water for Life programme is directly connected to our Local Raw Materials initiative.”, she added.

She expressed confidence in the partnership between Guinness Ghana, WaterAid Ghana and the leadership of the Garu community, noting that the two (2) water delivery systems are to equip these communities with the resources to build a better future.

Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, Corporate Relations Director for Guinness Ghana also noted that having operated in Ghana since 1960, Guinness Ghana remains committed to building thriving communities in areas where it sources, makes, and sells its products, adding that: “since 2007 when the program began, over 70 communities have benefitted from the Water for Life intervention”.

“Currently, our 2030 Spirit of Progress targets launched in November 2020 continue to guide us into the next decade and ensuring that we become a strategic partner for development and progress. The Water for Life initiative will give communities a means to sustain themselves over the long term while reducing pressure on key water resources by providing alternatives such as ground water”, she added.

Kate Kumi, Acting Country Director for WaterAid Ghana, noted despite the significant role water plays in achieving quality health care delivery, research has shown that 54% of health care facilities in sub-Saharan Africa did not have clean and safe water on site.

“Achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs), particularly goal 3 will therefore require strategic investment in the area of WASH services and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies must prioritize WASH issues and make the necessary budget allocation towards implementation”, she said.

Mr. Osman Musah, District Chief Executive for Garu, who was a special guest at the commissioning event commended Guinness Ghana and partners for supporting the district over the years to improve access to Water, Health, and Sanitation (WASH) services.