A truck is currently in flames around Ofankor on the Achimota-Pokuase highway, causing heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch.

Security agencies have also blocked the main road at Achimota-Neoplan to prevent more cars from joining the gridlock.

Two fire tenders have been deployed by the Ghana National Fire Service to fight the fire.

A situation update by the Ghana National Fire Service said the fire incident involved a cargo truck fully loaded with crates of eggs.

Read the update below:

A raging fire has gutted a cargo truck fully loaded with eggs on the main Accra – Nsawam road near Ofankor barrier.

Firefighters are busily battling the raging fire at the scene.

The unfortunate fire incident has resulted in heavy vehicular traffic on the main and outer roads leading to Nsawam.

Commuters and vehicles locked up on the affected stretch of the main and outer roads are implored to exercise patience as Firefighters work assiduously to bring the situation under control.