The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate says 174 cases of maternal deaths were recorded in the Ashanti Region in 2021, with many of these deaths caused by unsafe abortion; a situation it has described as worrying.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Global Statistics suggest that 5 to 10% of women die through unsafe abortion annually.

As part of strategies to reduce unsafe abortions that lead to maternal deaths, the GHS has indicated that it is committed to strengthening safe abortion in order to save more lives.

The Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang spoke to the media at the launch of a campaign to conquer maternal mortality caused by unsafe abortion.

“We lose our women through maternal death. Last year, Ashanti Region recorded 174 maternal deaths, which means we lost 174 women due to complications of pregnancy. Globally, about 5 to 10 percent of women die through unsafe abortions.”

“In Ghana, we want to strengthen safe abortion services and then do away with unsafe abortions. We need to work together to empower them to know what to do in an event of unwanted pregnancy. The campaign will educate and empower them on what to do in the case of unwanted pregnancy.”

Emmanuel Tenkorang added it will further work towards reducing the stigma associated with safe abortion in order to encourage the youth, in particular, to visit the right quarters during periods of unwanted pregnancies.