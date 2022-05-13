The Bolgatanga Circuit court has remanded into police custody five persons suspected of murder and discharging of firearms without authority at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

They were arrested in Bawku in connection with renewed ethnic disturbances that recorded four deaths.

The presiding judge of the Bolga circuit court, His Honour Alexander Graham, remanded the suspects to allow the prosecution to complete their investigation.

They will be re-arraigned on May 27, 2022.

“If investigations show that any of the five persons has a direct involvement in the killing of these people, then they will be charged,” the Upper East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, said to Citi News.

Another suspect was also arrested for abetment of crime in the protracted Bawku disturbances.

“It is believed that he is an illegal arms dealer, and we are getting links he is one of the people who supplied some of the arms to Bawku,” ASP Fianko-Okyere added.