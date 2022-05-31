The Ejisu District Court has remanded a driver arrsted in connection with the accident at Ejisu-Besease which claimed the lives of three male adults.

According to police, the Honda CR-V which was driven by the accused, Justice Adjoyi attempted to overtake other vehicles, but lost control and killed three persons.

The deceased include, 62-year-old Hamidu Mohammed, 40-year-old Masawudu Nalko, and 50-year-old Abdul-Rahman Mohammed.

The three have since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Police prosecutors asked the court to remand the accused person to enable them more time to investigate the matter.

The court granted the plea and remanded the accused into police custody to reappear on June 7, 2022.