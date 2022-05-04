Gospel artiste, Joe Mettle, has announced a regional tour to commence activities for the 10th-anniversary edition of his Praise Reloaded concert.

This year’s anniversary edition, themed ‘The Kadosh,’ will begin with a tour across four regions in Ghana, starting with Takoradi on the 15th of May at the Breakthrough Family Ministries International (Windy Ridge), then to Koforidua on the 29th of May at the ICGC Jesus Temple(Koforidua Gallaway).

Happening NOW: press launch of the 10th anniversary of @jmettle‘s Praise Reloaded annual concert #GhanaWeekend #Kadosh pic.twitter.com/ZEMRZCIqh8 — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) May 3, 2022

The Praise Reloaded train then makes a stop at CCC, Kumasi on the 5th of June, before climaxing with the grand finale in Accra on the 29th of June at the Perez Dome.

The Kadosh seeks to resound and create an atmosphere of worship to the King of Glory and to celebrate the goodness of God for a successful 10 years of Praise Reloaded.

Artistes billed to minister alongside Joe Mettle during these tours include KODA, SK Frimpong, Luigi Maclean, Soul Winners, Akese Brempong, Ceccy Twum, Bethel Revival Choir, MOG, Ohemaa Mercy, Kofi Peprah, Ntozoko Mbambo, Natheniel Bassey, Diana Hamilton and the Love Gift.

Other activities lined up to celebrate the 10th anniversary include an album release (THE KADOSH), a worship and music seminar, school and community outreaches, a walk with Joe Mettle and friends, and a dinner night with patrons and partners of Joe Mettle Ministries.