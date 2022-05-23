The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says it will investigate a document making rounds on social media alleging that late former Forestry Commission Chief Executive, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly called Sir John, included portions of the Achimota forest lands in his will.

According to the ministry, it has requested all documents related to the land in question as part of an inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims.

A statement issued on Sunday, May 22, 2022, and published on the Facebook page of the ministry, said the ministry took “a very serious view of the allegations”.

The Ministry further added that this issue predates the tenure of the current minister, Samuel Jinapor.

“The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to a document making the rounds on social media, which alleges that the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, had included portions of the Achimota Forest in his Will, and given out same to individuals who are said to be related to him.”

“The Ministry takes a very serious view of the allegations and has requested for all documents relating to the lands in question, as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims. Considering that the issues that form the basis of the allegations predate the tenure of the current Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, it is important that he is seized with the full facts to enable him take appropriate action, if, indeed, there is any merit in the claims.”

“The Ministry assures the general public and the good people of Ghana that it will ensure that the national interest is protected at all times, especially in matters pertaining to the Achimota Forest.”

A purported copy of the will of the late Sir John has been widely shared on social media which claims ownership of a piece of land in the Achimota Forest in the name of the company called DML limited.