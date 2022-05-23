A 5-member committee has been set up by the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Northern Region to find the cause of last Wednesday’s fire outbreak at the Tolon Senior High School.

The committee is also expected to provide an alternative place of abode for the students who are due to return to school later this week.

The committee is expected to present its report on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The Northern Regional Educational Director, Dr. Peter Attafuah who spoke to Citi News said they are also collaborating with the Ghana National Fire Service to unravel the cause of the fire which has left female students without a place to lay their heads.

“I instructed the headmaster to close the school to let the children go home for at least a week while we make alternative arrangements so that when they return, they can go and sleep. The assembly together with the management of the school put in place a committee to investigate the case of the fire and also find an alternative place for the children. We are hoping that we’ll hear from them soon on the alternative places for the children to come and sleep. The fire service is also investigating to find out the cause of the fire,” he said.

The management of Tolon Senior High School last week directed over 600 students of the institution to return home following a fire that gutted one of their dormitories.

The Northern Regional Education Directorate earlier made an appeal to the general public to come to the aid of the school.

Dr. Peter Attafuah said the school was already in dire need of support, as it had already made requests for a dining hall and an assembly block.

“They were able to get a few beds, and they need more, and so we are asking other people who can help us, including philanthropists, to come to our aid so that these girls can get a place to continue their academic work,” he said.

He added that his outfit has already forwarded the school’s request to the GES Head office in Accra for the Ministry of Education and GETFund to take action on the request.