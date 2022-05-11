The lawyer defending the supposed Kasoa ritual killers, Samuel Atuah, threw the Criminal Court 5 Division of the High Court into disarray when he announced that he was unable to continue representing one of the accused persons, Nicholas Kwame.

He told the Court presided over by Her Ladyship, Lydia Osei Marfo, that he would not be able to simultaneously represent the two accused persons since their interests did not align.

In a short and straight-to-the-point submission to the Court, Mr. Atuah announced that “A1 [Felix Nyarko] “seeks to admit the offense while A2 [Nicholas Kwame] denies the same.

“In view of this and for the interest of the accused persons I would not be able to represent both of them. I have decided to represent A1 [Felix Nyarko] while A2 [Nicholas Kwame] looks for another lawyer to represent him.”

But, a bewildered lady Marfo noted that the “concern” was raised rather “so belatedly” notwithstanding that she agreed with Mr. Atuah.

“But for his intervention, all is set for the jury to be impaneled. The men and women to be selected as jurors have been duly summoned by the Registrar and are present.”

An apologetic Justice Lydia Osei Marfo was this compelled to “adjourn and order the Legal Aid to appoint a lawyer either externally or within to represent the second accused person [Nicholas Kwame].”

Before Justice Marfo could announce the next Court date, however, a lawyer, Martin [last name unknown] agreed to take up the case of Nicholas Kwame.

Consequently, Her Ladyship directed the security escort of the two accused persons to grant the new lawyer, conference time with Nicholas Kwame on the same Wednesday afternoon.

This, the Judge said would enable the new lawyer to catch up on the case and appear in Court on Thursday.

The case has subsequently been adjourned to Thursday, May 12, 2022.