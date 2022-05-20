About 200 auto-mechanics and petty traders on portions of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission’s land have been relocated to the Kwabenya new market enclave after a series of engagements and notices.

This is to allow for the allocation of the said land to the Circuit Court, National Investigation Bureau and other state agencies for the construction of offices.

The usual resistance that characterizes such demolitions and site clearing exercises in the capital has been absent as temporary occupants of the 24-acre land have agreed to the relocation.

The Municipal Works Engineer for the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Peter Bah-Lano, said the “Ga East Municipal assembly has found a place for the mechanics.”

“We have engaged them, taken them through the number of mechanics and given them a place,” Mr. Bah-Lano explained.

On the new market enclave, he said “the place has been graded and levelled, and we have apportioned to all of them.”

“Most of them have moved and what is left is for us to clear the site and do the demarcations that GAEC has given to the institutions to develop the place,” Mr. Bah-Lano added.