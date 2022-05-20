The Owoo family’s drive to retain its parts of the Achimota forest reserve is not about money, its legal representative has said.

The family’s lawyer, John Leon Edusei, said the family was only asking for its land because it was not being used for its intended purpose.

The government has now ceded control of 361 acres of the forest to them, by removing the reserve status from that part of the forest.

“The issue was never about monetary compensation. We have never been given any monetary compensation”, he said on Eyewitness News.

“We are saying you came for a thing, for A. You are not doing A. You are doing B so please, once you are not using it, give it back to us. It has nothing to do with money,” he explained.

Mr. Edusei offered further assurances that the land will not become a concrete jungle of houses.

“It has to be something that fits into the whole area so that it gives that whole concept of green, which is what one is trying to achieve there.”

The Owoo family has complained that it has been the victim of historical injustice since its land was acquired in 1921 and 1927 for the Achimota School.

It said it has had to accept or acquiesce to terms to enable it to move on which it strongly believes have been unfair and unjust.