The Eastern Regional Executive Election for the New Patriotic Party NPP has taken a new twist as two people vying for the position of 2nd Vice Chairman and Treasurer have stepped down from the race.

The two, Nana Oteng Akuffo Akoto and Opoku Peter Dacosta, who had successfully gone through vetting, stepped down for reasons not readily known.

This leaves Frank Appiah, Paul Amaning, and Micheal Oteng Adu as the main contenders for the 2nd Vice Chairmanship slot, with Bernard Kumi Larbi going unopposed for the position of regional treasurer.

Citi News understands that pressure is still mounting on other aspirants to also step down with the election expected to take place tomorrow.

NPP delegates are expected to go to the polls to elect their regional executives.

The polls are scheduled for this weekend, beginning Friday, May 27, to Sunday, May 29, 2022, across the country.