Acting Chief Enablement and Information Officer at ABSA Bank, Justice Amegashie has underscored the need for entrepreneurs to embrace Ghana’s emerging digital economy to turn around their businesses.

Speaking on the first of a series of fora as part of the 2022 Citi Business Festival, Justice Amegashie said, “the digital economy is definitely a boost for entrepreneurs. The main reason is that our digital technologies allow scaling up quickly and broadens your reach.”

Citing examples from the world of social media marketing, he said businesses that take advantage of the digital space are likely to improve customers’ reach and scale-up.

The forum was themed, “Re-imagining the Digital Economy.”

It explored the possibilities for business in the new business ecosystem as the world approaches the fourth industrial revolution, which is driving changes in the new digital economy.

“For instance, the word is out for social media marketing. Just in the comfort of your office, you are able to reach out on what you are offering. The cost to produce will even reduce because you have been able to get the digitized version of that.”

“In a nutshell, it tackles the inefficiencies we have in the traditional setting. So for entrepreneurs, that reach and online presence is enormous, and I think that entrepreneurs must take advantage of it.”

“The other thing is the ability to scale quickly. In all of this, they have the opportunity to innovate and improve processes. These are some of the things entrepreneurs must allude to and get the needed advantage”, he added.

