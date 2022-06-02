The Accra East Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has received a brand new Cable Test Van (CTV) to aid in the location and detection of underground cable faults within the operational areas of the region.

The van is part of the logistics provided to the ECG by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) under the Ghana Power Compact project.

It is equipped with modern instruments and testing gadgets that will also be used to measure the insulation resistance level in transformers, switchgears, overhead networks as well as for commissioning test of cables before they are connected to the network.

Handing over the van to management of the Accra East region, the ECG Deputy Managing Director (DMD) in Charge of Engineering and Operations, Ing. Samuel Adjidjonu, stated that the CTV will reduce power outages that customers have to endure by helping to locate and detect underground cable faults on time.

“It will reduce time wasted to locate faults in cable networks and also improve on our service delivery as customers no longer have to endure long outage durations due to underground cable faults”, he added.

According to the DMD, as a customer-focused company, ECG is concerned with the increasing level of faults recorded in the Accra East region and also the duration taken to locate and resolve the faults. He said it is as a result of this that management decided to provide a dedicated CTV for the region to enhance their operations.

He added that with the provision of the van, the region would no longer rely on other regions before attending to faults.

The Director of Operations, Ing. George Hommey also stated that the provision of the van to the region is in line with ECG’s mandate to provide quality, reliable and safe electricity supply to customers.

He said, “the growth in our customer population implies that we have to increase our rate of operations on all fronts to guarantee reliable power supply to our dear customers. One of the surest ways of doing this is to deploy the most modern technology in our operational and maintenance activities”.

Receiving the keys to the van, the Accra East regional General Manager, Ing. Bismark Otoo, expressed his appreciation to ECG Management and assured them of the proper care of the van. He said the provision of the CTV is a relief to both staff and customers of the region as it will augment service delivery in the Accra East region.