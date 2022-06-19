The Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited has confirmed that on Friday, June 17, 2022, a middle-aged male passenger who arrived from the United States of America died in Ghana.

The passenger had complained of difficulty in breathing.

“The passenger was reported to have complained of tiredness, and had difficulty in breathing. He was subsequently offered a wheelchair by the Ground Handler.”

“The passenger became unconscious at the Arrival Hall and received medical attention but was unresponsive. He was conveyed to the Airport Clinic for further attention and he subsequently passed on,” a statement from the Ghana Airports Company Limited said.

In line with protocols, the company said it notified the Airport District Police Station.

It also said it has commenced an investigation into the incident.