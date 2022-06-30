The Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, says the scheme is the best pension scheme for Ghanaian workers.

He explained that the management of SSNIT has been carrying out indexation to meet the rising rate of inflation.

This, he said, is part of the reasons why the scheme is best for workers.

“SSNIT undertakes indexation every year and the indexation matches inflation. SSNIT is aware of inflationary effects, and so we compensate for inflation,” he said during the Ghana National Association of Teachers’ (GNAT) Investment Forum held at the University of Ghana on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

“I will urge people not to throw the baby out with the bad water. The narrative is that SSNIT is not good, people connived with their employers not to pay their SSNIT, the SSNIT scheme is the best that you can ever get anywhere else as far as pensions is concerned. If you don’t join to contribute, you are harming yourself,” he added.

He further indicated that the management is going to roll out a programme to educate people on the need to join SSNIT.

“We are going to roll out a programme to get people to come and join SSNIT because it is the best thing they can do for themselves,” he said.