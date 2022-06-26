In line with Tullow Ghana’s deep-rooted commitment to support Ghanaian suppliers and subcontractors in the oil and gas industry, the company in collaboration with the Petroleum Commission (PC) has held the third session of its webinar workshops on security and man-guarding services.

Organised under the Tullow Ghana and Petroleum Commission Business Academy Partnership, the session focused on local content requirements, contracts and procurement process, technical requirements, environment, health & safety evaluations, and due diligence requirements.

Over 80 participants drawn from the local security and man-guarding services community took part in the webinar to get adequate information on Tullow’s requirements for the provision of security and man guarding services.

Opening the webinar, Dr. Jennifer Bruce-Konuah, Tullow Ghana Local Content Manager, said, Tullow’s collaboration with the Petroleum Commission on local capacity development is part of Tullow’s local content commitment, which aligns with the government’s local content delivery targets.

“The workshop aimed at building the capacity of local companies, demonstrating transparency in the contracts and procurement processes, and highlighting key requirements for companies who want to provide security and man guarding services for Tullow Ghana,” she disclosed.

Mr. Kwaku Boateng, Petroleum Commission’s Local Content Director, expressed appreciation to Tullow for the partnership and for taking practical steps to deepen local content participation by supporting indigenous companies.

“The Petroleum Commission is committed to ensuring that the government’s local content agenda in the extractive industry is implemented and benefits local companies,” he stated.

Webinar Takeaways

On local content requirements, participants were taken through the eligibility criteria which a strong focus on indigenous Ghanaian businesses, local content questionnaire and the local content development plan.

The topic on contracts and procurement explained the prequalification structure, commercial requirements and tentative timelines stating the start and end of the entire tendering process until the contract is awarded.

Further, the technical requirements session of the webinar focused on the scope of work, locations, and Tullow’s facilities of focus, services required and contractor’s responsibilities.

To ensure that selected contractors have the requisite capacity to carry out the task safely and to ensure that they have a commitment to prevent injury, protect assets, environment, and promote good occupational health, participants were taken through the Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) requirements.

Finally, ethics and compliance constitute key aspects of Tullow’s operations, hence suppliers were trained on Tullow’s due diligence requirements and expectations from contractors in the execution of work.