Citi FM and Citi TV have collaborated with Wines of South Africa to cover the biggest wine roadshow in Africa, Cape Wine 2022 in October 2022.

As the world reopens to travel, tourism, renewal and new opportunities, the South Africa wine industry is readying itself to open its doors in welcoming wine industry fraternity from across the globe as they prepare for their biggest showcase event, CapeWine 2022 from October 5th to 7th 2022 in Capetown South Africa.

Citi FM and Citi TV have partnered to give an exclusive behind-the-scenes of the wineries, winemaking process and showcase the many incredible South African wine brands and producers that are enjoyed on the Ghanaian market.

The partnership will see Selected personnel from Citi FM and Citi TV covering the various aspects of Cape Wine 2022 and showing the many incredible sights and sounds of Cape Town and how the wine-making process of South African wines are achieved. It will also showcase the collaborations between Ghanaian Chocolatiers and South African Wines during Cape Wine 2022.

Speaking on the partnership Market Manager Africa for Wines of South Africa, Matome Mbatha explained that it is important to collaborate with Media and there is no better partnership than that of Omni Media (Citi FM and Citi TV) to showcase what will be an incredible series of events marketing, showcasing and promoting South African Wines at Cape Wine 2022. He added that he looks forward to increased partnerships between Ghana and South Africa, as Ghana remains an integral market in the export industry of South African Wines.

He continued that with the great partnership with Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) that led to the unique pairings of Ghanaian chocolate with South African Wines during the Ghana WOSA Grand Tasting event, he looks forward to more such collaborations at Cape Wine 2022.

Mr Matome Mbatha, concluded by thanking the West African Representatives of Wines of South Africa, Jon Williams Consults and reiterated his excitement for the Media Partnership with Citi FM and Citi TV and how much he is looking forward to the visibility and promotion it will bring to the various stakeholders in the African Wine Industry.

The Citi FM and Citi TV reps will also visit some of the Cape’s most prestigious wineries, meet and taste wines with award-winning winemakers, dine in some of South Africa’s iconic restaurants and explore the wonderfully diverse cuisine on offer – all against the backdrop of some of the world’s most breathtakingly beautiful Winelands in Cape Town, South Africa.