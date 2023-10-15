A select group of Ghanaian media practitioners scheduled for a one-week tour of South Africa’s Winelands by Wines of South Africa were left disappointed following the cancellation of their flight by South African Airways.

The airline apologized to passengers flying South African Airways flight SA53 on October 14, 2023, in an audio announcement, attributing the cancellation to the captain falling ill.

The media team, including Citi TV/Citi FM, Ameyaw Debrah Media, and Voyages Afriq, was expected in Cape Town on October 15, 2023, for a trip to wine farms such as Vrede en Lust and Boschenal.

Unfortunately, the cancellation of the flight automatically disrupted the scheduled plans for the trip.

Management of South African Airlines was swift in arranging accommodation for passengers and securing visas for non-resident travellers who required visas to spend the night in Ghana.

However, the visibly disappointed passengers shook their heads in dismay while murmuring among themselves.

Wines of South Africa (WoSA) is a non-profit organization that promotes the exports of all South African wines in key international markets.