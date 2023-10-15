The Upper West regional organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alaska B Kanton, has urged delegates in the region to cast their votes decisively in favour of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the party’s flagbearer election on November 4.

He emphasized that the party’s chances of staying in power hinge on their support for Dr. Bawumia over the other three flag bearer aspirants.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is among three other persons seeking to be elected as the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party in next year’s presidential election.

Addressing two separate meetings of delegates in the Sissala East and Sissala West constituencies of the Upper West region at Tumu and Gwolu, Alaska B Kanton opined that Mahamudu Bawumia has significantly contributed to the growth and development of the NPP and is thus the only candidate that can lead the party to emerge victorious in the 2024 general elections.

“Indeed, it is a competition but let us not forget that the vice president is the only one among the candidates who can lead us to victory. He is intelligent, patient, humble, peace-loving and hardworking. We cannot gamble the future of this party and elect anyone who does not have these qualities. Let us remember that any decision on anyone other than Bawumia will cause us to laugh at the wrong side of our mouths.”

He called on delegates not to be deterred by potential accusations of tribal bias, emphasizing that this is the moment to stand together and celebrate Dr. Bawumia as a Northerner and a brother, rather than sacrificing him for any other consideration.

“It is not a secret that Bawumia is a northerner and our brother. This is the time to let the whole world know he is one of us. We don’t hate anybody but cannot sacrifice our brother for anyone or anything.”

The regional organizer appealed to the delegates to remain united and work hard for the NPP to win the next election.

The meeting brought together over 500 NPP delegates at Tumu and close to the number at Gwollu.

An elder of the NPP in the Upper West region, Salifu Waa lauded the delegates for their commitment and hard work.

He charged them to work extra harder and give the party a resounding victory in next year’s election.