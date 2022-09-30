Media personalities Frema Adunyame and AJ Akuoko-Sarpong of Citi FM and Citi TV will be attending the prestigious Cape Wine 2022 event in Capetown, South Africa from the 2nd of October to the 8th of October.

Frema who is the Host of CNR and Upside Down on Citi TV and AJ Sarpong who is the Host of Brunch in the Citi and Sister Sister will attend the series of events as part of Citi FM and Citi TV collaboration with Wines of South Africa to cover the biggest wine roadshow in Africa, Cape Wine 2022 in October 2022.

Citi FM and Citi TV have partnered to give an exclusive behind-the-scenes of the wineries, and winemaking process and showcase the many incredible South African wine brands and producers that are enjoyed on the Ghanaian market.

The partnership will see Frema and AJ and their camera crew from Citi FM and Citi TV covering the various aspects of Cape Wine 2022 and showing the many incredible sights and sounds of Cape Town and how the wine-making process of South African wines are achieved.

As the world reopens to travel, tourism, renewal and new opportunities, the South African wine industry is readying itself to open its doors in welcoming wine industry fraternity from across the globe as they prepare for their biggest showcase event, CapeWine 2022 from October 5th to 7th 2022 in Capetown South Africa.

Speaking on the partnership Market Manager Africa for Wines of South Africa, Matome Mbatha explained that it is important to collaborate with Media and there is no better partnership than that of Omni Media (Citi FM and Citi TV) to showcase what will be an incredible series of events marketing, showcasing and promoting South African Wines at Cape Wine 2022. He added that he looks forward to increased partnerships between Ghana and South Africa, as Ghana remains an integral market in the export industry of South African Wines.

The showcase of Cape Wine 2022 is in collaboration with Wines of South Africa and Jon Williams Consults, with support from South African Airways.

The Citi FM and Citi TV reps will also visit some of the Cape’s most prestigious wineries, meet and taste wines with award-winning winemakers, dine in some of South Africa’s iconic restaurants and explore the wonderfully diverse cuisine on offer – all against the backdrop of some of the world’s most breathtakingly beautiful Winelands in Cape Town, South Africa.