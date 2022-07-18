The Management of Ideal College has refuted claims by the Lands Commission that they have encroached on state lands.

The Lands Commission last week accused the proprietor of Ideal College of unlawfully laying claim to state lands at Mempeasem in the Greater Accra Region.

The lands in contention are the current site of the school near the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) as well as parcels of lands in the same enclave.

A team from Anyok Holdings led by its Chief Executive Officer, Clemence Dzato attempted to halt developments on the land but was met with resistance from the school.

In a statement sighted by Citi News, management of the school say they acquired the land legally, and explained below as follows:

“The attention of the management of Ideal College has been drawn to a press statement delivered by the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission dated July 12, 2022.

The Executive Secretary attempted to paint a picture in the said statement that puts Dr. Joseph K. Essibu, the owner of Ideal College, in jeopardy of his integrity.

We wish to state unequivocally that Dr. Essibu legally acquired the various parcels of land from the Royal family of Mpehuasem for a school project and committed no illegality as the statement from the commission sought to insinuate, setting the tone for some disparaging comments from the media.

As it was rightly stated in the statement of the lands commission, the State handed 114.055 acres of land in lieu of compensation to the Royal family of Mpehuasem after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with them in December 2008.

The Executive Instrument (E.I. 16) of 2009 had revoked the Executive Instrument at the time (E.I. 72). The Daily Graphic report of this on October 9, 2008, is what motivated Dr. Essibu to obtain his lands from the Royal Family of Mpehuasem.

Granted that some of the portions of the lands legally acquired by Dr. Essibu do not fall within the 114.055 acres released to the Royal Family in lieu of compensation, this does not suggest he has illegally acquired state land.

He also had the full legal right to sell any piece of his legally acquired land to whoever he pleased at that time.

The claim that Dr. Essibu “Sold” state property is unfounded on this score. Additionally, it must be made clear that, contrary to what the commission’s statement implied, Dr. Essibu does not own or lay claim to about 22 plots (totaling roughly 3.60 acres) that are scattered within the area. It must also be on record that Dr. Essibu was not advised by the Commission at any point in time to formally apply for regularization on two (2) separate parcels of land within the enclave.

However, Dr. Essibu and the management of Ideal College are prepared to meet with the Lands Commission to discuss the processes of the regularization of the lands that belong to the school We have no desire to debate this issue in the media with the Lands Commission or the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources.

However, Ideal College’s administration will not hesitate to correct the record in order to preserve Dr. Essibu’s integrity and the school’s reputation.

We hereby wish to appeal to the public to treat any attempt to impugn the integrity of the noble statesman, Dr. Joseph K. Essibu, who is dedicated to the pursuit of assisting in the provision of high-quality education to children both in Ghana and overseas, with disdain.