Of the 10 shot, six were women and four were men, police inspector Dannie Rise told reporters. One of those shot was an Afghan national, she added.

The deadly attack began at Field’s shopping mall at around 17:35 (15:35 GMT) local time on Sunday, according to police reports.

The multi-storey shopping centre – one of the biggest in Denmark – is near a secondary school as well as a large student housing block, and is often full of young people.

Several of those present at the shopping centre spoke of how they fled the scene or hid in toilets, shops and storage rooms.

One of them, named Isabelle, told Danish media: “Suddenly we hear shots – 10 shots I think – and then we run through the mall and end up in a toilet, where we huddle together in this tiny toilet, where we are around 11 people.

“It’s really hot and we wait and we are really scared. It’s been a terrible experience.”

Another eyewitness, Mikkel Suldrup, who is a chef at a restaurant in the shopping mall, told the BBC’s Jessica Parker: “One moment I was making pizzas, the next moment a woman ran in and told us a man had started shooting… it just went chaotic… People crying, people panicking.