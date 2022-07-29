President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has described as long overdue, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to sack Sarah Adwoa Safo as Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister.

“It is long overdue, and we are so grateful”, he said.

The decision by the President comes at a time when Parliament is debating her continuous stay in the house after absenting herself from Parliament for more than 15 sitting days without approval from the Speaker.

There had been calls from within and outside the NPP for the third-term Member of Parliament to be sanctioned for her continuous absence.

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said the President in accordance with article 81 (a) of the constitution revoked the appointment of Adwoa Safo, who is also Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya.

Franklin Cudjoe believes the President’s action is apt and must be commended.

“It appears to me that the presidency has taken the view that the Ministry probably did not matter at all and so now that there have been conversations in Parliament to either remove her or not, it looks as if that is what has impacted the president to finally relieve her of her post. The President is more of a conservative traditionalist who doesn’t want to rock his boat even when the boat is not entirely working but on this particular count, I think a lot of people have complained even from his own party”, Mr. Cudjoe told Citi News.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency has expressed disappointment in its MP for allowing the role of Minister to slip through her hands.

Constituency secretary, Theophilus Ansah Larbi expressed surprise at the failure of Adwoa Safo to return to her post.

“Adwoa Safe hasn’t been fair to her fans and constituents. She had the opportunity more than other people looking for the same opportunity in the party, and it was given to her because the President trusted and believed in her. But if it has gotten to this point, then it is very disappointing because the constituents were looking forward to some benefits from the Ministry upon her return.”