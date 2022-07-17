International evangelist Dag Heward-Mills, and the Healing Jesus Campaign team, are in the West-Central African country of Cameroun for massive evangelistic campaigns in five cities.

The cities are Baffoussam, Bafia, Bertoua, Abong Mbang and Ebolowa.

The campaigns started on 6th July 2022 and will end on 23rd July 2022. The campaigns are covering a total of 1,296 km across Cameroun.

Church leaders and their members gave the internationally acclaimed evangelist, Dag Heward-Mills, a very colourful and spirit-filled welcome when he arrived in the country.

The campaign, currently underway, started with Baffoussam, where literally the whole city came to a stop during the 3-day campaign.

Thousands of Cameroonians trooped to listen to the preaching of the message of the gospel, delivered with simplicity and power.

Thousands came to the saving knowledge of Jesus and received books written by Dag Heward-Mills.

The city of Baffoussam was filled with shouts of joy and praise as they witnessed the manifold grace of the healing Jesus on Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills for healing and miracles.

The campaign also included a conference for pastors and leaders, which had the Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills teaching thousands of the city’s church leaders on very important and much-needed ministry topics.

The team moved to Bafia for another 3-day campaign. The campaign in Bafia was full of miracles. Diverse miracles took place; one of the most outstanding being that of a 52-year-old woman who was born with a broken leg.

She said her mother fell while she was carrying her during pregnancy and her leg got broken in her mother’s womb.

The broken leg was shorter than the normal one, and she walked, dragging the broken leg, with slanted shoulders.

She felt something moving in her waist when Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills was praying for the sick.

To her amazement and shock, she realized the deformed and shortened leg now has the same length as the normal leg.

The healing anointing is definitely a chance to experience the glory of God, and God’s glory is being experienced in Cameroun.

Three more cities await their turn to see the healing Jesus land on their soil.

Bertoua is the next city in line to be visited by Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills and the campaign kicks off there on 14th July 2022.

Thousands look forward to experiencing what Baffoussam and Bafia have literally this past week.

More pastors and church leaders also await their turn to receive vital training and literature to give them a boost in their life’s work.

Follow the Healing Jesus Campaign live from Cameroun on Healing Jesus TV, the Dag Heward-Mills and Healing Jesus Campaign Facebook pages and YouTube channels. Healing Jesus TV is also on Satellite TV on IOS 20.