The National Executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) have set up a committee to review the GJA Media Awards to make it better, bigger and more responsive to the needs and expectations of members.

The seven-member GJA Media Awards Review Committee is chaired by Dr. Sarah Akrofi-Quarcoe, who is a lecturer at the University of Ghana’s Department of Communication Studies.

Other members on the committee include Mr Ebenezer Ampaabeng, Director of Television at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (Member) and Ms. Doreen Hammond, Editor of The Mirror (Member) among others.

Article3(j) of the GJA Constitution 2004 says: “The Aims and Objectives of the Association shall be to reward and honour outstanding members periodically”.

In that regard, the GJA instituted media awards to celebrate excellence in journalism by its members.

The Terms of Reference of the Committee will include the following;

i. The categories of the awards;

ii. Eligibility criteria for the awards;

iii. Processes of filing entries;

iv. Nature and form of organization of the awards;

v. Prize packages for award winners.

The Committee has a three-week tenure, beginning Monday, July 25, 2022, and is expected to submit its recommendations to the National Executive of the GJA on or before Monday, August 15, 2022.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place in November.