Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboa Dame, says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is ‘better placed’ to achieve the break-the-eight agenda.

He adds that the NPP is also the only party ‘close to’ breaking the eight, given the successes it has chalked since assuming office in 2017.

Mr. Dame spoke to Citi News on the sidelines of the NPP’s National Delegates Conference at the Accra Sports Stadium today, Saturday, July 16, 2022.

“Having to break the eight for me is a continuation of our transformation and I think that, on account of what we have done so far, the NPP is better placed to break the eight. People forget that, the NPP is the only party which has actually come close to breaking the eight. We have the track record, and we are committed to it. Looking at what is happening here today is a manifestation that, we are going to break the eight.”