Information Minister and Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says the New Patriotic Party national delegates conference should produce executives with an understanding of the current socio-economic challenges bedevilling the country.

He quickly added in a Citi News interview that these difficult times are not the doing of the governing party, although the government is committed to resolving to bring reprieve to the citizenry.

Speaking at the ongoing NPP conference at the Accra Sports Stadium, the chief government spokesperson said “we need executives who are willing to join government in admitting that there are hardships not of our making but which have come upon us because of the global situation and government needs to respond to”.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah thus charged the soon-to-be-elected NPP national executives to discharge their duties effectively in ensuring that the party achieves its quest of breaking the eight by winning the next general polls in 2024.

“We need executives who are not walking around saying we are breaking the eight and everything is fine. We need executives who are clear in their minds that, there are difficulties that are not our making, but we need to respond. We also need executives that are willing to complement the work of those who will be doing house-to-house and door-to-door [campaigns] and join us on the grounds to do the work.”