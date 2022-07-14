A National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has charged the party’s delegates to elect him as the National Chairman on Saturday.

He said under his chairmanship, NPP will retain power in the 2024 general elections.

“All you have to do is to elect me on Saturday as the party’s National Chairman, and I promise you that I will make whoever you choose as the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections the next President of Ghana,” he pledged.

“Let me reiterate this point, with Ntim as National Chairman, I will only ask you to give me a presidential candidate and I will give you a President,” he stated.

He also admonished his opponents to embark on a clean and decorous campaign, as that is the only ingredient to foster unity after the Saturday elections.

He made these remarks at his campaign office when some delegates and party elders called on him to pledge their unalloyed support for his candidature.

Mr. Ayesu Ntim is said to be the most experienced person for the job of the National Chairman amongst the aspirants vying for that position in the NPP.

Political analysts and election pundits have all said that Stephen Ntim will carry the day, looking at the support he enjoys amongst delegates across the country.

Saturday, 16th July 2022 is the date scheduled for the NPP to elect its national officers.