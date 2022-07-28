The legal team of Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah says it is disappointed in the ruling by the Kumasi High Court dismissing a 10 million dollar defamation case it brought against the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi).

The lead lawyer for Dr. Spio-Garbrah, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo told Citi News that his client has instructed them to immediately file an appeal.

“The court has given a decision in respect of our lawsuit. We disagree with the decision because we feel that it goes against the weight of evidence that was adduced in the court. So, the instructions that we have is to file an immediate appeal against the decision. So, we expect that God willing by tomorrow (29th July 2022) or Monday (1st August 2022) that notice of appeal would be filed. We will vigorously pursue the appeal. We clearly are dissatisfied with the decision, and we don’t think that decision should stand”.

He said they are ready to pursue the matter even up to the Supreme Court level.

“This matter will be fought to the highest courts. My client is determined to set an example with this case. We are firmly resolved”.

Dr. Spio-Garbrah’s lawyers say they are very much disappointed in the fact that a cost of GH¢150,000 was also awarded against him (Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah), although he is the one who was being described as a “thief” by the defendant.

Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo said they are thus appealing both the judgement and the cost awarded against them.

“The court has awarded a cost against us and that is part of the things that we would be appealing. We will be appealing against the decision, and we would be appealing against the cost that was awarded as well”.

Dr. Spio-Garbrah’s lawyers insist that the words that Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako used to describe him that he is a thief while contributing to a discussion on his media platform, Wontumi TV and FM was malicious.

“At least from the conclusion that was read in court, the decision is that the statement made by Mr. Wontumi was not made maliciously and that the court did not believe that he had endorsed a substantive relief on our writ so, obviously, we filed the writ in respect of defamation and so, we cannot agree with any of the conclusions of the court. If calling somebody a thief is not defamatory, then we don’t know what it is. We are going to definitely file an appeal, and then we take it from there and the appeal would be immediate”.

The Kumasi High Court on Thursday, July 28, 2022, dismissed a $10 million defamation suit brought before it by a former Trade and Industry Minister, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah against the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The court also awarded a cost of GH¢150,000 against Dr. Spio-Garbrah.