The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has defended his decision to remove posters of a former stalwart of the party, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, from the party’s offices.

Wontumi on September 25, directed all regional chairpersons in the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region to promptly remove all posters, banners, and other campaign materials associated with the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, who resigned from the NPP to contest the 2024 polls as an independent candidate.

In a memorandum, Wontumi emphasized that Mr. Kyerematen’s promotional materials no longer hold relevance within the party offices due to his resignation.

Addressing journalists in Kumasi on October 4, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party said, “If a Reverend Father quits the Roman Catholic Church to establish his church, the parish will ask him to leave the Mission House that was given to him, even if he’s a catechist, he will be ejected.”

“I was justified in issuing directives for the removal of Alan Kyerematen’s posters from party offices since he was no more part of the party. I was only doing my work when I issued the letter to all regional chairpersons, I never insulted him.”