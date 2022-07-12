The Supreme Court has adjourned the case of restrained Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, indefinitely.

It has however granted permission to Mr. Quayson, to file written submissions supporting his motion to strike out the writ seeking constitutional interpretation within 14 days from today, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Also, Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, the Plaintiff, the Electoral Commission as 2nd Respondent, and the Attorney-General as 3rd Respondent, also have fourteen (14) days within which to file their responses upon receipt of the written submissions.

This is the substantive matter arising from which an injunction was granted restraining Mr. Quayson from carrying himself out as the Assin North MP.

It is filed by Michael Ankoma-Nimfah, asking the Court to interpret Article 94 (2) (a) of Ghana’s Constitution relative to owing allegiance to countries other than Ghana.

Lead Counsel for Mr. Quayson, Tsatsu Tsikata told the Court that the written submission will assist the court with authorities, particularly with binding decisions relative to their motion to strike out the writ.

Lawyers for Michael Ankoma-Nimfah, the Electoral Commission, and the Attorney-General did not have any objections to the motion.

Constituting the Court were Justices Jones Dotse as President, Nene Amegatcher, Agnes Dordzie, Getrude Torkonoo, Mariama Owusu, Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi and Prof. Henrietta Mensa Bonsu.