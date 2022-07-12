A New Patriotic Party Chairman hopeful, Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has assured the party’s Members of Parliament that if given the nod, he will ensure that the party wins more seats than it did in the 2020 elections.

According to him, the party’s inability to win more seats or maintain the number of seats it had prior to the 2020 elections has cost the party in Parliament.

“I am making this promise to you that if I am given the mantle of leadership of the party, we shall regain our list of seats and add a few ones to them,” he stated.

He further entreated NPP legislators, to support his bid to become the National Chairman, so as to deliver an overwhelming majority of seats in Parliament for the party.

“I am appealing to you to support my bid for the National Chairman. I will work hand-in-hand with you and together, we shall retain your seats and reclaim the lost ones. I will deliver an overwhelming majority of MPs in 2024 if you elect me as Chairman on Saturday”.

Stephen Ntim met with the Members of Parliament on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, ahead of the party’s National Executive elections slated for Saturday.