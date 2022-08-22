Accra High School is set to launch its centenary anniversary on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The event, which will be held at the forecourt of the School in Accra at 9 am, will also be used to launch a fundraiser.

The special guest of honour for the event is the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiah.

The Mayor of Accra; Mrs. Elizabeth Sackey; Chiefs; Members of Parliament; Diplomatic Corps; alumni, students and other professionals are expected to grace the event on Saturday.

“Accra High School, your premier senior high school on the Accra/Eastern corridor, will be hundred (100) years next year, 2023. A school that started with only 8 students in August 1923 in the suburb of Accra called Aayalolo has grown steadily, trained and produced many important personalities in academia, politics, medicine, chieftaincy, media and others,” a statement from the school said.

“A couple of activities have been earmarked to promote & publicize this amazing milestone, including a Centenary Launch/Fundraiser, coming off on Saturday,27th, August 2022. It promises to be a very worthwhile & exciting event with lots of fun coupled with bonding & networking opportunities,” the school added in the statement.