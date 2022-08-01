The Techiman Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Malcolm Bedzira Ewoenam has granted bail to four out of the five persons who are alleged to have destroyed properties at the NDC’S party office at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

Apart from Kojo Agyei alias Kojo cocaine who was refused bail, Illiasu Sulemana, Andrew Kemire and Fatau Abdallah were granted bail to the tune of GH¢80,000, Alhaji Nuhu on his part was granted bail to the tune of GH¢50,000.

The five suspects would reappear before the court on August 3, 2022.

Lawyer Owusu Agyemang, lead counsel for the accused persons.

Police arrested five people in connection with the attack on the Bono East National Democratic Congress party office at Techiman on July 28.

The five were identified as Kojo Agyei alias Kojo Cocaine, Illiasu Sulemana aka Oboot, Andrew Kemire, Fatau Abdallah and Alhaji Nuhu.

“During the attacks, one person sustained multiple knife wounds and is currently on admission at the Techiman Government Hospital,” police noted in a statement.

The sliding windows of the party office and a vehicle which was parked at the office were also vandalised.

“We wish to take the opportunity to urge individuals and groups to choose dialogue rather than violence to resolve their differences, since the Police will not hesitate to apply the law,” police concluded.