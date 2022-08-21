The Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II together with his entourage on Saturday, August 20, 2022, marked the Maamen celebrations done annually.

The activity is done after the Ga Mashie Homowo celebrations.

A statement issued by the office of the Ga Mantse explained the essence of the event.

“Each year the incumbent Ga Mantse and members of the Ga Paramount Stool Djaase Council, make the six-mile journey from Ga Kinka to a small enclave reserved for the interment of Ga Mantsemei that died in harness. This journey occurs on the Sunday after the Homowo festivities.”

Tɛsaanɔ which lies within the environs of “Shiayɛŋnɔ” or “land of white sands” known today as Apɛnkwa and Abeka is the location”.

The statement added that “Mantseman, as it is affectionately called due to the royal mausoleum therein, is an enclave which holds the tombs of some illustrious Ga royals.

The annual ceremony, which is performed after the Ga Mashie Homowo festival date, is in remembrance of those illustrious Ga Kings that died in harness.

Among some notables buried there are the late Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Tawiah II (1944 – 1947), Ga Paramount Stool Dzasetsemei namely: Nii Teiko Abonua II a.k.a. Dr. C. E. Reindorf (1948 – 1969), Nii Kwaku Niri II a.k.a. Paul Tagoe (1980 – 1992 ) and Nii Tetteh Ashong IV, Ga Paramount Stool Seitse (1995 – 2009), the late Ga Asafoiatse Onukpa, Asafoiatse Captain Kojo Nseni Mankata III, Nii Akropong III a.k.a. D. A. Tackie (1992 – 2009), Head of Nii Teiko Tsuru Royal Ruling House (Male line) and Head of the Akropong Division, Nii Agyemankese II a.k.a. Emmanuel Martey Ammah, (1992 – 2020), Head, Nii Tackie Komey Royal Ruling House and Head of the Agyemankese Division, Nii Teiko Abonua IV a.k.a. John S. Laryea, Head, Nii Teiko Tsuru Royal Ruling House (Female line ) (2002 – 2020), Naa Okropon Afi I, Manye of Nii Teiko Tsuru Royal Ruling House and other Accredited Heads, Elders and Representatives of the Ga Paramount Stool are buried”.

“The Ga Mantse and his entourage, who do this in the belief of reincarnation and afterlife, go to the special final resting enclave of those past kings to commune with them”.

The statement indicated that the celebration is marked to seek blessings and protection from the departed.

“In line with our African Traditional beliefs. This annual homage is also used to seek blessings, guidance and protection from the departed who we believe are in higher realms.”

“In a semblance of being dished the traditional meal, the incumbent Ga Mantse sprinkles the festal meal of palm soup and steamed corn dough that had been mixed with palm oil, on the tombs of the interred royals in the Mausoleum. Later, by virtue of libation, the meal is washed down with gin/rum and beer/barley drink.”

The service of sprinkling and pouring of drink is performed, solely, by the incumbent Ga Mantse as an honour to his predecessors. All these take place amidst drumming of Obonu and dancing.

The entourage will proceed southward to “Akpade bu”. This is where the Accra Brewery Ltd is currently located.

“His Royal Majesty. King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Paramount Stool Seitse, Nii Tetteh Ashong V, the Heads, Elders and Representatives of the four (4) Royal Ruling Houses, head to the Ga Mantse King Tackie Tawiah I’s Mausoleum within the premises of the Accra Brewery Ltd where King Tackie Tawiah 1 (1892-1902) and his family members have been buried since 1902.”

“King Tackie Tawiah I was very illustrious, astute, diligent and unambiguous. His exploits in business and proper rulership influenced Obonu relocation of the capital from Cape Coast to Accra”.

“The procession will walk towards the Railway quarters through CMB through UTC (Central Business District) to the Makola Market, where the statue of the late Ga Mantse Tackie Tawiah is located amidst firing of musketry and Obonu display.”

At the statue grounds, the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II pours libation to the departed ancestors and sprinkles the traditional corn meal “Kpokpoi” around the statue grounds.

From the King Tackie Tawiah I’s statue, the procession further moves through the location of the General Post Office, through Salaga Market, Korle We, through the Ussher Fort to the Ga Mantse Stool House.

“At the Ga Mantse Stool House Nii Ga and the Accredited Heads, Elders and Representatives cleanse (Jwalamo) themselves”.