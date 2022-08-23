The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, has called on the Management of Ghana Adventist Health Services (GAHS) to put stringent measures in place to deal with personnel who misbehave towards clients, which she believes will bring sanity into the health sector.

Justina Owusu-Banahene was speaking in Sunyani at the opening of the Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Adventist Health Services in Sunyani.

The Annual General Meeting is under the theme: “GAHS worker, a facilitator for rebranding, Re-aligning and Re-posting of GAHS towards Better Health Outcomes.”

Justina Owusu-Banahene speaking to Administrators and Managers of the Ghana Adventist Health Services, noted that the group must crack the whip to discipline its staff who go wayward.

“Over the years, a few bad nuts among the health personnel who display poor attitude towards clients have been persistent complaints of service users. I wish to entreat Managers and Administrators of the Ghana Adventist Health Services to crack the whip and adopt punitive and corrective measures to ensure discipline and quality health care delivery.”

Madam Banahene commended the staff of the SDA Hospital at Fiapre near Sunyani for their quality health delivery.

She urged them to continue to do more to improve their work, to serve the needs of the people.

The Director of the Ghana Adventist Health Services, Dr. James Antwi, on his part, noted that the group, which started on a low note, currently has 34 health facilities made up of hospitals, clinics, health training institutions across the country.

“The success of GAHS signifies the emergence of innovations, collaborations, commitments, and sacrifices from all stakeholders, especially the leadership of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Ghana, CHAG and Health Professionals.”

The Omanhene of the Traditional Area, Nana Professor Kyem Aboagye II, who was the chairman of the programme, commended the Management of the Ghana Adventist Health Services for the bold decisions they took over the years which have brought many successes in health delivery in the country.