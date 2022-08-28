In a bid to get many people across the world to know more about the scientifically proven herbal medicine products manufactured in Ghana, an online platform has been created where people from all over the world can order them.

It is however not limited to herbal medicine products alone, as all kinds of pharmaceutical products and hospital necessities are available on the app.

The initiative by Ebenage Herbal Production and consult, producers of Hepa Plus mixture, is aimed at giving local producers the opportunity to reach a wider market, which will help create jobs for many Ghanaians.

Speaking to Citi News, the Chief Executive Officer for Ebenage Herbal production and consult, Dr. Ebenezer Agyemang says this initiative is aimed at creating one platform where all herbal and pharmaceutical products can be found.

“So now, herbal medicines are on the e-pharmacy platform which Hepa Plus Pharmacy has also provided and it’s helping not just the herbal practitioners but also hospitals and other emergency health centers to also support each other with. The E-pharmacy is more or less one of its kind not just in Ghana or Africa but in the world because, the existing pharmacy before the Hepa Plus Pharmacy came, you could have one company giving you the opportunity to buy drugs online and get them delivered to your doorstep.”

“But with the Hepa Plus Pharmacy, it holds a good number of pharmacy shops worldwide, so any other pharmacy shop or medical or health shop can just open a shop on the Hepa Plus Pharmacy and load or stock the shop.”

“A customer can simply enter a shop close by on the platform to buy any drug or item and get it delivered to him or her at the doorstep. Its not just limited to herbal medicine or a particular pharmacy but this a platform holding a cluster of pharmacy shops, over the counter, herbal shop, medical devices, vaccines, health supplements and anything relating to health that can be purchased or has a monitory value, can be hosted and purchased and get it delivered.”

“So the chain is so simple: we have the customer app which is the normal Hepa Plus Pharmacy, the delivery app which is the Hepa Plus Pharmacy delivery, and the Hepa Plus Pharmacy store which is for the stores. Interestingly, a store or a Shop on the Hepa Plus can stock the store by just purchasing the list of food in the biggest warehouse available”.

He has thus called on Ghanaians to take advantage of the platform.

“We want to urge Ghanaians to take advantage because we are in a modern world now you can simply go to play store or Apple Store to install the Hepa Plus Pharmacy to get your medical device or anything health to be delivered to your doorstep. We also urge the pharmacy shops to take advantage and come on board because you will end up making more sales to support your business”.