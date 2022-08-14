Members of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) cohorts at the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani have donated items to the AME Zion Basic School at Kanturo in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

The GNPC Cohort at the University of Energy and Natural Resources is made up of students who are under GNPC scholarship.

The items they donated include; two shelves, two desktop computers, teachers table and chairs, 20 school uniforms, 500 exercise books and solar maintenance.

The President of the GNPC Cohort at UENR, Seidu Lukumani speaking to the media noted that they did a survey in the Sunyani West Municipality and realized the school needs support.

“As GNPC is supporting us, we also thought it wise to support some deprived schools in the Sunyani West Municipality. We did a survey and realized this school was going through a lot of challenges. That is why we have come to donate some items to them. We will also be maintaining their solar panels for them.”

The Headmaster of Kanturo AME Zion Basic School, Maxwell Anyagre on his part, noted that the donation will go a long way to improve teaching and learning in the school.

Mr. Anyagre was grateful to the students for their support, and other organisations to also emulate the shining example of the students by coming on board to support.

He noted that the absence of electricity in the community is affecting teaching and learning, especially in Information Communication Technology(ICT).

The Sunyani West Municipal Education Director, Issah Baffoe on his part commended the students of the University of Energy and Natural Resources who are under the GNPC scholarship for their kind gesture towards the school.

Mr Baffoe called on the teachers in the school to take good care of the items they have received.

Last year, the group did a similar donation at the Dumasua Methodist Basic School, where they donated desks to the school.