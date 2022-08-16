Three family members died after fire gutted a three-bedroom house at Ohwim within the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti Region on Monday night.

They include a mother and her two children who were asleep at the time of the incident.

The oldest child was however able to escape and called on neighbours to help bring the situation under control.

By the time fire officers got to the scene, the three persons had died, as almost all properties were destroyed.

The intervention of the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other buildings.

The neighbours say the deceased mother has been going through difficult times, as she had a miscarriage a few months ago, and the latest incident has worsened the family’s plight.

While some residents in the area suspect arson, the Ashanti regional fire commander, ACFO1 Henry Giwah who has visited the scene says they are conducting thorough investigations to ascertain the cause of the incident.