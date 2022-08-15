President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured of a reduction in food prices in the coming days with the provision of trucks to market queens for the movement of food items from the rural areas to the urban areas.

According to the President, this forms part of efforts by the government to address the increasing rate of inflation, which currently stands at 31.7 percent.

While highlighting interventions by the government to deal with the concern at the 22nd General Meeting of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region, President Akufo-Addo said: “Arrangements are being made with market women, market queens, in popular parlance, to provide trucks to evacuate foodstuffs from rural markets to urban centres to help reduce cost of food prices in the city.”

The President also encouraged companies engaged in the manufacture of inorganic fertilisers to scale up production to reduce the impact of the high-cost and unavailability of fertilisers.