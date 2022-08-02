Last Saturday inside Accra’s Grand Arena truly showed how Ghanaians had missed Ghana’s only trilogy show event – Music, Magic & Comedy (MMC Live) after the show took a two-year break due Covid-19 public protocol restriction.

It was a night of danceable tunes, laughter and pure magic from talented performers in an all-star line-up. That’s exactly what the 5th edition of MMC Live gave the audience, living up to the expectations and satisfaction of Ghanaians.

The unforgettable night of experience begun with a colourful samba dance by Samba Ghana and a mix of live band music from the Ark Band. Followed by Abetimi – a budding young female musician and Kweku Wina, the King of YFM Rapture Season Two.

With the crowd enjoying their slice of pizza and drinks and some ice cream, Ghana’s number one hype man Kojo Manuel and finest female DJ MzOrstin – both of YFM, turn up the stage on the night.

The entry of Clemento Suarez, the host of the night, riding a bike from the audience to the stage took patrons by a surprise.

The evergreen smooth singer Adina mounted the stage to perform her hits songs back-to-back after which young comedian Parrot Mouth laid the grounds for the performance of Nigeria’s Kenny Blaq.

Regardts Laubscher, the magician from South Africa, delivered some incredible magic that got people stunned.

The final performance on the night came from Artiste of Year KiDi who threw the crowd to enjoy his danceable tunes back-to-back.

Enjoy some of the performances at MMC Live

Clemento Suarez on #SimCard registration

https://twitter.com/MMCLiveGh/status/1553746661788336131?s=20&t=hpEb6HgNCMveUAbbs96RHw

Regardt doing some magic

https://twitter.com/MMCLiveGh/status/1553743797883895808?s=20&t=hpEb6HgNCMveUAbbs96RHw

Clemento & French Ambassador H.E. Anne Sophie

https://twitter.com/MMCLiveGh/status/1553632475288666112?s=20&t=hpEb6HgNCMveUAbbs96RHw

Kenny Blaq and his cracking comedies

https://twitter.com/MMCLiveGh/status/1553549626292199426?s=20&t=hpEb6HgNCMveUAbbs96RHw

The amazing crowd

https://twitter.com/MMCLiveGh/status/1553529583202439174?s=20&t=hpEb6HgNCMveUAbbs96RHw

The sugar daddy singer KiDi

https://twitter.com/MMCLiveGh/status/1553730589370589184?s=20&t=hpEb6HgNCMveUAbbs96RHw

Parrot Mouth and his Ghana-Nigeria jokes got the crowd laughing

https://twitter.com/MMCLiveGh/status/1553512402729181184?s=20&t=hpEb6HgNCMveUAbbs96RHw

Adina performs “Why”

https://twitter.com/MMCLiveGh/status/1553507838319902721?s=20&t=hpEb6HgNCMveUAbbs96RHw

Oh Clemento Suarez – What a man!

https://twitter.com/MMCLiveGh/status/1553499442183036930?s=20&t=hpEb6HgNCMveUAbbs96RHw

Abetimi – The young female Afrobeats sensation

https://twitter.com/mmclivegh/status/1553479322622631938?s=21&t=3wja4h08wrrtEDUFFb69Sg

Kweku Wina of YFM Rapture fame spitting some bars

https://twitter.com/mmclivegh/status/1553477197138219008?s=21&t=3wja4h08wrrtEDUFFb69Sg

MMC Live had a mix of everybody coming – Young, Adult, ordinary Ghanaian and high earned people. The show was packaged to speak to different sections of the Ghanaian populace

MMC LIVE is an annual event which took flight in June 2016 and has grown to become one of the most successful entertainment shows in Ghana.

The event is organized by Global Media Alliance and this years edition was sponsored by HD Plus, South African Airways, Fan Milk, Scent of Africa by Ghandour Cosmetics, RwandAir, Eddy’s Pizza, Fapapa Car Rentals, Imperial Blue Whisky and Fidelity Bank with support from Whoopro, Silverbird Cinemas and Perception Management International.

Media Partners were YFM, MX24 TV, Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, Happy FM, eTV, Daily Guide, B&FT, NYDJ Live, Ameyaw Debrah, Ghanaweb, Pluzz FM and Radio Universe.