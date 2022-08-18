Security personnel moved into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to prevent a clash between residents of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Conti) from escalating.

The disturbances, which started around 5pm, led to some school and private properties, particularly in front of the unity hall, being vandalized.

According to some eyewitnesses, some students from Katanga as part of a procession attempted to use the route in front of the Unity Hall, and in the process, a misunderstanding ensued between residents of the two halls.

This clash at KNUST comes as hall rivalries have received scrutiny in the wake of the violence at Mensah Sarbah Hall.

Students of Mensah Sarbah Hall clashed with students from Commonwealth Hall.