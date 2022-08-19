Police have restored calm on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology following violent clashes between students of the Katanga and Unity Halls of the University.

The clashes ensued when students of Unity Hall refused to allow students of University Hall to use a route in front of their Hall for a procession.

Police indicated in a statement that they are in ”firm control of the situation and investigations are ongoing to arrest those behind what they describe as the unfortunate, needless, and unjustifiable attacks.”

The police are therefore urging all law-abiding members of the university community to remain calm and support the security agency as they deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Security Council says it will crack down on any individual or group of persons who would want to foment trouble on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The Regional Security Council indicated that it has deployed armed Police personnel on campus to prevent further clashes.