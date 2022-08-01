StarLife Assurance, one of Ghana’s leading indigenous insurance companies, has unveiled its new USSD code; *7373#, and Mobile App, MyStar to the public to ease clients’ insurance needs. For the past year, the MyStar Mobile App has been used by the Customer Experience Centre and Sales Executives for client sign up and transactional requests.

These new platforms will allow clients to buy and manage their insurance policies anytime and anywhere. They have also been designed to provide convenience, security and accessibility for clients, as part of the brand promise of a solid partnership for life.

The Mobile App and USSD code will enable clients to check the status of their policies, pay premiums, apply for claims, partial withdrawals, refunds and locate branches nationwide. To augment the utility of these applications, value added services have been attached which will allow clients to also buy airtime, data and pay utility bills.

Introducing MyStar and the USSD code, the Chief Executive Officer of StarLife Assurance, Mrs. Kakra-Duffuor Nyarko, stated: “StarLife understands that clients need to have easy access to their policies in real-time. Therefore, we have been working towards providing solutions that address this need to enable us achieve our goal of excellent customer experience with us. Our innovative digital solutions have over the years proven vital to all our business processes and brought insurance closer to our growing client base”.

Mrs. Duffuor-Nyarko added that “We are committed to complementing the efforts of government and industry regulators to achieve financial inclusion for Ghanaians with innovative solutions like MyStar and the USSD platform.

StarLife strives to ensure that clients are kept up-to-date with their policies and also encourages them to take on new policies that will protect them against unfortunate future occurrences as their circumstances change during their lifetime”.

Commenting on the safety of the MyStar Mobile App and the USSD platforms, Mr. Kwabena Agadzi, Head of ICT of StarLife Assurance, disclosed that both products have cutting edge security in this age of cyber-attacks and all transactions are secure with clients’ data and privacy protected. StarLife will continually leverage technology to create simple and innovative solutions for clients to enjoy insurance services in a seamless manner.

The MyStar Mobile App can be downloaded on either the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. The StarLife USSD code is *7373# on MTN and Vodafone networks.

StarLife’s introduction of a Mobile App and USSD code reinforces its brand reputation for strong customer service, innovation and a commitment to partnership with clients for life.