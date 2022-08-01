It was a moment of celebration when Ghanaian palmwine highlife band, Kwan Pa, made an appearance at the Zen Garden on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

As part of their 5th-anniversary celebration, they put up a show to entertain their fans and music lovers.

They got introduced on stage by Nana Asaase, who, in his usual poetic element, brought each of the members on stage. Before giving the green light to Kwan Pa to perform, he then sang his ‘Yaa Donkor’ and performed a few lines of poetry.

Typical of their style of music, palmwine highlife band started with typical highlife music, did a mishmash of contemporary highlife and hiplife, and peaked to a jama session.

How Kwan Pa celebrated their 5th anniversary yesterday at Zen Garden. #GhanaWeekend pic.twitter.com/lRgjQVVF0m — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) July 31, 2022

They also performed their new single titled ‘Immediate Effect’ which was released on Friday, 29th July 2022 – a day before the anniversary celebration.

Even though they perform with traditional musical instruments, they also add a modern touch to most of their compositions.

The Kwan Pa band set-up includes kpalongo drums, atumpan, gome, rattle, twin bell, and an acoustic guitar.

It comprises four members: Frederick Kwame Minamor, Bismark Kwabena Safo, Evans Ntie, and Asa Nkansah. All four members play a musical instrument each and double as vocalists.

Since it was formed, Kwan Pa, has performed at different types of events in the country.

Watch more of their performances below:

By: Kwame Dadzie | Ghana Weekend