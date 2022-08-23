The Bolgatanga High Court in the Upper East Region has remanded into police custody four accused persons in the Talensi District for the alleged murder of two persons accused of witchcraft.

The four suspects, together with three others, were arrested for allegedly forcing two persons accused of witchcraft to drink concoctions in proving their innocence, which later led to their death.

While three of the suspects accused of abetment to trial by ordeal were granted bail by the court, the four others, including the witch doctor, were remanded into police custody.

The lead counsel for the seven suspects, Tahiru Nambe, said the four were denied bail because of direct ties to the murder.

“Where the witch doctor is involved, it is premature because the prosecution says investigations are ongoing and in view of that, we would want them to stay in custody to allow them to conduct the investigation and come out with all the ingredients before the trial starts,” the lawyer said.