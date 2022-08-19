Citi News can confirm that Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Vincent Ekow Assafuah and 2020 NPP Parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye have honoured an invitation to the National Complaints Committee of the party.

The two are said to have breached party rules by declaring support for presidential hopefuls–Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen respectively.

The party made the order following a health walk organised in Kumasi in support of Alan Kyerematen and an interview granted by Vincent Asafuah.

Citi News saw the two making their way into the party headquarters for the scheduled inquiry.

Ekow Vincent Assafuah, during an interview on a Kumasi-based station, OYEREPA FM/TV, was said to have made remarks perceived to favour a presidential aspirant.

Mr. Hopeson Adorye also made some tribal comments during a health walk organised in the name of one of Alan Kyerematen.

The health walk was held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Kumasi by some individuals claiming to be supporters of Alan Kyerematen.

The party said the walk violated the Party’s Code of Conduct for presidential and parliamentary primaries.