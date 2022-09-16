Mobile Financial Service giant, G-Money, rewarded over 100 customers & agents in the final draw of the “Win Like a Gee” Promo held at Holiday Inn, Airport City -Accra.

Lawyer Augustine Obour, a private legal practitioner and Alfred Owusu-Ansah, a G-Money agent with GreenWaves Commodities Limited were each rewarded with a brand-new Peugeot 301 saloon car for emerging ultimate winners of the Promo. Other G- Money customers & agents were also rewarded with electronic appliances such as television sets, microwaves, blenders, smartphones, refrigerators, and laptops.

Several well- deserving G-Money agents were also rewarded with beautifully crafted plaques in recognition of their hard work and involvement in numerous activities geared towards the growth & advancement of G-Money.

In high spirits after receiving one of the ultimate prizes, Lawyer Augustine Obour, expressed gratitude to G-Money for his reward.

He said: “I am so excited for winning a brand-new car just for transacting on one of Ghana’s most secure and reliable mobile-money platforms being the G- Money platform. In a way, I feel compensated for my loyalty to G-Money since its inception in 2020 and for banking with GCB Bank for over 3 decades. Thank you, G-Money, & GCB for this gesture.”

“I cannot believe that I have been rewarded with a brand-new salon car for consistently undertaking financial transactions on G-Money, selling the brand and registering customers, as an Agent. The feeling is just awesome,” Alfred Owusu-Ansah said.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Mobile Financial Services (G-Money) Carl Ashie, reiterated the Brand’s commitment to the provision of convenience for G-money’s customers and agents through the development of innovative products and services.

“G-Money was uniquely designed to excellently fill voids in the mobile money space. Over the years it has lived up to this purpose and served the needs of Ghanaians by offering unique, ubiquitous, telco-agnostic services that allow customers to sign up and perform all mobile money financial transactions irrespective of their mobile network affiliation or bank commitment.

As a brand, we believe it’s high time we move away from the traditional transfer services to provide more value-added services on our platform. Cognizant of this fact, we have invested in a number of bespoke products which will be rolled out very soon to continue satisfying the needs of our cherished agents and customers who are at the heart of all we do.”

Commenting further, Mr. Ashie further expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their continuous loyalty & patronage of the G-Money platform describing their level of acceptance of the platform as “tremendous and one of a kind.”

“Prior to the launch of G-Money a lot of people were skeptical about the product, but we had some Ghanaians who believed in us and trusted us to provide them with unparalleled service. A few years down the line, we are proud to say that G -Money has over 2 million subscribers. This is a great feat we could not have achieved but for your support,” he said.

Taking his turn, Deputy Managing Director of Finance for GCB Bank, Mr. Socrates Affram, called on already existing & prospective G-money customers & agents to continue to have confidence in the platform. He emphasized that G-Money combines the most helpful elements of a bank structure with the agility of a telco thereby setting the platform on a pedestal to deliver convenience beyond expectations without compromising on security & reliability.

“G-Money is a mobile money platform that has the solid backing of a trusted financial institution. Thus, we make a solemn promise to our cherished agents & customers that we shall continue to employ our expertise in the financial space to safeguard all their transactions on the platform,” he said.

On his part, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer for GCB Bank, Mr. Eric Coffie urged Ghanaians to continue to furnish GCB Bank with constructive feedback on its mobile financial service, G-Money. He noted that feedback gathered from customers and agents on the mobile financial service has been a key driver behind its numerous successes.

G-Money, the mobile money arm of GCB Bank, is a telecommunication agnostic service that allows customers to sign up and perform all mobile money transactions irrespective of their mobile network.

The brand is known for its services such as cash-in, cash-out, deposits, P2P transfer, airtime top-up, merchant payment, group services, voucher generation, ATM card-less withdrawal and GhQR code payments services among others. Apart from its safety and convenience, G-money also offers very competitive rates on transactions.

Customers can dial *422# or visit the nearest GCB Bank branch or G-Money agent to sign up for the service, perform transactions and enjoy the great satisfaction the service offers.